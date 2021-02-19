Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) last week performance was 0.80%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) flaunted slowness of -4.68% at $22.61, as the Stock market unbolted on February 18, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $23.56 and sunk to $21.60 before settling in for the price of $23.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $22.00-$35.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.58 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.79 billion.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 661 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 335,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.50, operating margin was +3.64 and Pretax Margin of +4.76.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.08.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 88.45.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RLX Technology Inc., RLX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 13.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.54.