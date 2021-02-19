Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Moves 17.57% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) started the day on February 18, 2021, with a price increase of 17.57% at $4.75. During the day, the stock rose to $5.00 and sunk to $4.00 before settling in for the price of $4.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAIT posted a 52-week range of $2.02-$4.99.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 376,833 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,944. The stock had 7.05 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.35, operating margin was +10.29 and Pretax Margin of +11.88.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution Industry. Taitron Components Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 2.60, making the entire transaction reach 6,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 2.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,625. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.40 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taitron Components Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.20%.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.23, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.35.

In the same vein, TAIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.48 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.42% that was higher than 53.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.