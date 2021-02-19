The key reasons why Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is -5.23% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 18, 2021, Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.02% to $16.68. During the day, the stock rose to $17.79 and sunk to $16.20 before settling in for the price of $15.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLR posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$17.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $480.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 267 employees. It has generated 485,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,644. The stock had 5.92 Receivables turnover and 0.98 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.45, operating margin was +3.69 and Pretax Margin of -2.50.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Kaleyra Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 29.80% institutional ownership.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4.25 while generating a return on equity of -10.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47.

Technical Analysis of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kaleyra Inc., KLR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.86 million was better the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.64% that was higher than 61.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

