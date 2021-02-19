The key reasons why Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is -14.27% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 17, 2021, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.80% to $13.13. During the day, the stock rose to $13.26 and sunk to $13.0101 before settling in for the price of $13.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERIC posted a 52-week range of $6.15-$15.31.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 133.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.00 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 99826 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.64, operating margin was +12.37 and Pretax Margin of +11.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.52 while generating a return on equity of 20.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 133.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.78, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.96.

In the same vein, ERIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), ERIC]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.82 million was inferior to the volume of 8.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.66% that was higher than 37.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

