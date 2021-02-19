Uxin Limited (UXIN) Open at price of $1.43: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) open the trading on February 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.30% to $1.43. During the day, the stock rose to $1.485 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $332.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $191.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $411.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1957, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2316.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6455 employees. It has generated 35,604 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,734. The stock had 0.71 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.59, operating margin was -69.13 and Pretax Margin of -85.67.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.23%, in contrast to 32.40% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -83.51 while generating a return on equity of -92.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.50%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.91.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.42.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

[Uxin Limited, UXIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.1455.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.19% that was lower than 110.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

