Western Digital Corporation (WDC) surge 13.78% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) open the trading on February 18, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.10% to $68.71. During the day, the stock rose to $69.80 and sunk to $66.41 before settling in for the price of $67.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $27.40-$70.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $305.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.31.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 63800 employees. It has generated 262,320 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,918. The stock had 9.34 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.66, operating margin was +3.26 and Pretax Margin of -0.27.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Western Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 22,735 shares at the rate of 59.92, making the entire transaction reach 1,362,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,469. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s EVP & Chief Human Res Officer sold 1,300 for 45.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,352. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,322 in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.54) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -1.49 while generating a return on equity of -2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in the upcoming year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $123.36, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

[Western Digital Corporation, WDC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.25% that was lower than 46.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

