Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) went down -15.07% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) open the trading on February 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -15.07% to $9.64. During the day, the stock rose to $11.17 and sunk to $9.61 before settling in for the price of $11.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPRT posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$12.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1294 workers. It has generated 313,101 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 193. The stock had 4.99 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.81, operating margin was -7.34 and Pretax Margin of -8.05.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.69%, in contrast to 18.47% institutional ownership.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.44.

In the same vein, WPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

[Westport Fuel Systems Inc., WPRT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.30% that was higher than 104.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

