Century Aluminum Company (CENX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.82

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) established initial surge of 5.10% at $13.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $13.42 and sunk to $11.91 before settling in for the price of $12.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENX posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$15.25.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.89.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2079 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -2.27, operating margin was -4.98 and Pretax Margin of -7.87.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Century Aluminum Company industry. Century Aluminum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 54.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s President and CEO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 11.27, making the entire transaction reach 112,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 336,109. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for 10.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 161,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 346,109 in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.26) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -7.68 while generating a return on equity of -20.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.29.

In the same vein, CENX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Century Aluminum Company, CENX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.99% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.10% that was higher than 72.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Root Inc. (ROOT) went down -3.00% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 19, 2021, Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) started slowly as it slid -3.00% to $17.81. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Company News

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) surge 9.39% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 19, 2021, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) set off with pace as it heaved 3.82%...
Read more
Company News

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) last month performance of -8.22% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) open the trading on February 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.00% to $21.11. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) is 9.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 10.74% at $53.12. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) as it 5-day change was -3.23%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on 2/19/2021, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.87% to $4.20 before settling in for the...
Read more
Company News

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) EPS growth this year is 24.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) established initial surge of 0.75% at $5.39, as the Stock market unbolted on February 19, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.