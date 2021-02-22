Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) EPS is poised to hit 0.79 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.93% at $77.20. During the day, the stock rose to $78.75 and sunk to $77.105 before settling in for the price of $78.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $58.49-$86.41.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 0.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $854.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $848.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.98.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34200 workers. It has generated 481,608 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,801. The stock had 12.18 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.31, operating margin was +23.74 and Pretax Margin of +22.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 450 shares at the rate of 77.16, making the entire transaction reach 34,724 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,420. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,513 for 77.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,749. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,545 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 626.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.62, and its Beta score is 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.77.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.56% that was lower than 15.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.