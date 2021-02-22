COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) is 9.33% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 10.74% at $53.12. During the day, the stock rose to $55.00 and sunk to $49.13 before settling in for the price of $47.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMPS posted a 52-week range of $22.51-$61.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.55.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.56) by -$0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.97 in the upcoming year.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 42.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.49.

In the same vein, CMPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.87, a figure that is expected to reach -1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.64% While, its Average True Range was 4.97.

Raw Stochastic average of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.99% that was lower than 84.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.