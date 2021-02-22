Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) surge 7.55% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 9.84% at $4.13. During the day, the stock rose to $4.50 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $3.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUEN posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$13.05.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 183.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.59 million.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 161,167 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -220,000. The stock had 0.52 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.44, operating margin was -221.92 and Pretax Margin of -132.99.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -136.50 while generating a return on equity of -3,616.44.

Cuentas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.10%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 101.19.

In the same vein, CUEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.00.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.