Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) surge 7.55% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 9.84% at $4.13. During the day, the stock rose to $4.50 and sunk to $3.85 before settling in for the price of $3.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUEN posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$13.05.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 183.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.59 million.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 161,167 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -220,000. The stock had 0.52 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.44, operating margin was -221.92 and Pretax Margin of -132.99.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -136.50 while generating a return on equity of -3,616.44.

Cuentas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.10%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 101.19.

In the same vein, CUEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.00.

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

