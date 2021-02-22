Gerdau S.A. (GGB) volume hits 7.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 19, 2021, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) set off with pace as it heaved 3.58% to $4.63. During the day, the stock rose to $4.63 and sunk to $4.52 before settling in for the price of $4.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGB posted a 52-week range of $1.64-$5.47.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.70 billion, simultaneously with a float of $566.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.72.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 40061 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.60, operating margin was +6.94 and Pretax Margin of +4.27.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Steel industry. Gerdau S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.70%, in contrast to 23.30% institutional ownership.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.04 while generating a return on equity of 4.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gerdau S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gerdau S.A. (GGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.06, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.19.

In the same vein, GGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gerdau S.A., GGB]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.73 million was inferior to the volume of 6.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.95% that was lower than 47.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

