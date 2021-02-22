Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.73: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 19, 2021, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) set off with pace as it heaved 16.07% to $13.00. During the day, the stock rose to $13.8465 and sunk to $11.61 before settling in for the price of $11.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUIZ posted a 52-week range of $4.83-$14.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $582.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1160 employees. It has generated 123,926 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,859. The stock had 6.29 Receivables turnover and 2.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.06, operating margin was +0.15 and Pretax Margin of +1.53.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.50 while generating a return on equity of 16.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Huize Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.46.

In the same vein, HUIZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Huize Holding Limited, HUIZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.48 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.42% that was higher than 62.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.