InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) last month volatility was 7.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) last month volatility was 7.84%

By Zach King
Top Picks

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) established initial surge of 12.52% at $19.50, as the Stock market unbolted on February 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $19.50 and sunk to $17.64 before settling in for the price of $17.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPV posted a 52-week range of $9.15-$21.83.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $538.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.56.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. industry. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.25%, in contrast to 45.40% institutional ownership.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41.

In the same vein, IPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., IPV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.54.

Raw Stochastic average of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.65% that was higher than 74.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

