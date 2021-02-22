NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) return on Assets touches -28.11: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 5.23% at $4.63. During the day, the stock rose to $5.20 and sunk to $4.322 before settling in for the price of $4.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NURO posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$6.20.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 20 employees. It has generated 368,899 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -104,610. The stock had 17.95 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.15, operating margin was -18.23 and Pretax Margin of -28.36.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 1.84, making the entire transaction reach 1,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,630. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s President & CEO bought 500 for 2.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,165. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,630 in total.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.8) by -$1.2. This company achieved a net margin of -28.36 while generating a return on equity of -53.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 74.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26.

In the same vein, NURO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89.

Technical Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.41% that was lower than 109.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.