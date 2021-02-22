No matter how cynical the overall market is C3.ai Inc. (AI) performance over the last week is recorded -14.06%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 0.73% at $134.54. During the day, the stock rose to $138.79 and sunk to $133.155 before settling in for the price of $133.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $90.03-$183.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.80 billion.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. C3.ai Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.30%, in contrast to 42.80% institutional ownership.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc. (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 77.73.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.21% While, its Average True Range was 11.72.

