Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) last week performance was -4.83%

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) established initial surge of 2.76% at $16.37, as the Stock market unbolted on February 19, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $17.0599 and sunk to $16.24 before settling in for the price of $15.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOYU posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$20.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $314.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1948 employees. It has generated 541,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,953. The stock had 18.70 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.42, operating margin was -3.19 and Pretax Margin of +0.50.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DouYu International Holdings Limited industry. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.75%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.55 while generating a return on equity of 0.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.49.

In the same vein, DOYU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.67% that was higher than 61.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

