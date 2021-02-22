Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.49

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price decrease of 0.00% at $5.00. During the day, the stock rose to $5.19 and sunk to $4.94 before settling in for the price of $5.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLG posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$6.27.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.62.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2016, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39.

In the same vein, PLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.04 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.41% that was lower than 114.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.