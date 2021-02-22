Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) last month volatility was 2.44%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 1.89% at $74.26. During the day, the stock rose to $74.31 and sunk to $73.10 before settling in for the price of $72.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $40.71-$89.63.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.50 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.34.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 29, this organization’s Director bought 9,532 shares at the rate of 52.41, making the entire transaction reach 499,546 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,947. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 29, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 19,059 for 52.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,016. This particular insider is now the holder of 362,541 in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.7) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.34 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.95% that was lower than 38.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

