Renren Inc. (RENN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.64

As on February 19, 2021, Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 33.54% to $10.75. During the day, the stock rose to $11.84 and sunk to $8.27 before settling in for the price of $8.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RENN posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$9.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 49.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $189.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.34.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 820 employees. It has generated 427,299 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -62,416. The stock had 20.33 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.83, operating margin was -30.72 and Pretax Margin of -28.59.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Renren Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.00%, in contrast to 13.70% institutional ownership.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.61 while generating a return on equity of -40.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Renren Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.50%.

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Renren Inc. (RENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, RENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.22.

Technical Analysis of Renren Inc. (RENN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Renren Inc., RENN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.63 million was better the volume of 0.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Renren Inc. (RENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 151.68% that was lower than 170.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.