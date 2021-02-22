The key reasons why Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is -14.72% away from 52-week high?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) started the day on February 19, 2021, with a price increase of 2.60% at $21.72. During the day, the stock rose to $22.80 and sunk to $21.42 before settling in for the price of $21.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $15.17-$25.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $648.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3355 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.59, operating margin was +4.74 and Pretax Margin of +4.86.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.60.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.71.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

