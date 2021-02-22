Ucommune International Ltd (UK) average volume reaches $336.74K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) open the trading on February 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.01% to $3.76. During the day, the stock rose to $3.90 and sunk to $3.6519 before settling in for the price of $3.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UK posted a 52-week range of $3.05-$12.07.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $311.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.67.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Ucommune International Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.84%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ucommune International Ltd (UK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35.

In the same vein, UK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35.

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

[Ucommune International Ltd, UK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.15% that was lower than 104.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

