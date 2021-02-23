180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) 14-day ATR is 0.80: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2021, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) set off with pace as it heaved 6.67% to $4.80. During the day, the stock rose to $5.16 and sunk to $4.50 before settling in for the price of $4.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATNF posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$11.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.02.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.20%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 16,506 shares at the rate of 2.48, making the entire transaction reach 40,880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,006,858. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 17,877 for 2.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,905. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,543,676 in total.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Earnings and Revenue Records

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.90%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80.

In the same vein, ATNF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97.

Technical Analysis of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)

Going through the that latest performance of [180 Life Sciences Corp., ATNF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 143.41% that was lower than 163.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

