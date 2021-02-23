A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) as it 5-day change was 18.36%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2021, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) set off with pace as it heaved 9.42% to $20.44. During the day, the stock rose to $21.11 and sunk to $19.31 before settling in for the price of $18.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $8.25-$28.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -583.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $639.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $633.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 102700 employees. It has generated 168,812 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,514. The stock had 11.21 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -42.21, operating margin was -65.68 and Pretax Margin of -66.06.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.93%, in contrast to 48.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 19.33, making the entire transaction reach 77,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,969. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 18.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 474,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$4.11) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -51.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -583.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.61, a figure that is expected to reach -3.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 48.84 million was inferior to the volume of 61.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.78% that was lower than 60.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.