Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 39.28 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.91% at $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.76 and sunk to $2.65 before settling in for the price of $2.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEV posted a 52-week range of $1.85-$3.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 50000 employees. It has generated 1,051,994 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 235,599. The stock had 6.74 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.29, operating margin was +29.57 and Pretax Margin of +24.65.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.40 while generating a return on equity of 20.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambev S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, ABEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 28.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 25.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.48% that was lower than 47.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

