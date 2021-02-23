ATA Creativity Global (AACG) return on Assets touches -26.42: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.77% at $5.39. During the day, the stock rose to $5.66 and sunk to $5.202 before settling in for the price of $5.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AACG posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$19.75.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -22.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $173.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 768 employees. It has generated 18,424 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,092. The stock had 9.13 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.84, operating margin was -112.30 and Pretax Margin of -144.48.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. ATA Creativity Global’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.70%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -136.19 while generating a return on equity of -46.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ATA Creativity Global’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATA Creativity Global (AACG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.33.

In the same vein, AACG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62.

Technical Analysis of ATA Creativity Global (AACG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of ATA Creativity Global (AACG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1,044.83% that was higher than 419.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.