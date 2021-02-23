Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.60

By Steve Mayer
Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) open the trading on February 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.91% to $53.02. During the day, the stock rose to $65.735 and sunk to $51.70 before settling in for the price of $55.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAVA posted a 52-week range of $1.63-$117.54.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.12.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.80%, in contrast to 38.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s President and CEO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 9.59, making the entire transaction reach 95,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,078,855. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18, Company’s Director bought 36,281 for 8.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 323,627. This particular insider is now the holder of 912,623 in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -22.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.72.

In the same vein, SAVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

[Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.78% While, its Average True Range was 11.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 484.33% that was higher than 227.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

