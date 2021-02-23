Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Open at price of $9.85: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) flaunted slowness of -23.96% at $8.41, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.26 and sunk to $7.96 before settling in for the price of $11.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$14.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $777.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.78.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 212 employees. It has generated 380,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -147,747. The stock had 3.22 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.02, operating margin was -46.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.69%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.88 while generating a return on equity of -106.61.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.95.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 18.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 213.71% that was higher than 141.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

