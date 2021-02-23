Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is 109.39% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on February 22, 2021, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.64% to $17.99. During the day, the stock rose to $20.44 and sunk to $16.28 before settling in for the price of $16.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GMBL posted a 52-week range of $2.40-$20.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $299.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.09.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.36. This company achieved a return on equity of -323.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1496.77.

In the same vein, GMBL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Esports Entertainment Group Inc., GMBL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.63 million was better the volume of 1.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 228.58% that was higher than 125.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.