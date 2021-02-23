Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) EPS growth this year is -30.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) open the trading on February 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.36% to $4.65. During the day, the stock rose to $4.82 and sunk to $4.65 before settling in for the price of $5.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.46-$7.59.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.76 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.95.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 96500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,990,974 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +7.25 and Pretax Margin of +1.99.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 24.10% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.10, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.10.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

[Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.23% that was lower than 45.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

