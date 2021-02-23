MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Moves 7.39% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price increase of 7.39% at $6.10. During the day, the stock rose to $6.69 and sunk to $5.20 before settling in for the price of $5.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOSY posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$7.12.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 61.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.01.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 21 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 438,522 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -112,174. The stock had 6.85 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.03, operating margin was -20.26 and Pretax Margin of -25.58.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. MoSys Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 19.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 14,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,000.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2018, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -25.58 while generating a return on equity of -43.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

MoSys Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 61.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MoSys Inc. (MOSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.05.

In the same vein, MOSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44.

Technical Analysis of MoSys Inc. (MOSY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of MoSys Inc. (MOSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 195.09% that was higher than 105.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

