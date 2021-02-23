Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.4517: Right on the Precipice

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 22, 2021, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) started slowly as it slid -8.20% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.23 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$3.40.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $427.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $424.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $478.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6539, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4517.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. It has generated 102,559 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,839. The stock had 12.49 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.78, operating margin was -13.03 and Pretax Margin of -59.43.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -60.30 while generating a return on equity of -2,209.83.

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.00%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.03.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.85.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Naked Brand Group Limited, NAKD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 96.29 million was lower the volume of 316.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.3079.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 271.44% that was lower than 338.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.19 million

Steve Mayer - 0
EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) flaunted slowness of -10.99% at $53.23, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) recent quarterly performance of 451.91% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2021, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.54%...
Read more
Markets

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.60

Steve Mayer - 0
Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) open the trading on February 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.91% to $53.02. During...
Read more
Markets

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) return on Assets touches -26.42: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Steve Mayer - 0
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.77% at $5.39. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Koss Corporation (KOSS) last week performance was -9.95%

Steve Mayer - 0
Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) flaunted slowness of -5.27% at $13.31, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Open at price of $310.00: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer - 0
Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) open the trading on February 19, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.14% to $318.70. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.