Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Open at price of $13.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -10.24% at $12.45. During the day, the stock rose to $13.67 and sunk to $12.26 before settling in for the price of $13.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$17.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.85.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 68 employees. It has generated 104,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -123,236. The stock had 3.69 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.29, operating margin was -210.52 and Pretax Margin of -118.15.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -118.15 while generating a return on equity of -61.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 890.10.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days Average volume was 35.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 33.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.09% that was lower than 148.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

