NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) 14-day ATR is 0.87: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX: NTN) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.62% at $4.78. During the day, the stock rose to $5.24 and sunk to $4.62 before settling in for the price of $4.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTN posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$7.76.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -601.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 38 employees. It has generated 507,846 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -52,487. The stock had 16.94 Receivables turnover and 1.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.40, operating margin was -6.12 and Pretax Margin of -10.20.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 15.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 170,900 shares at the rate of 5.33, making the entire transaction reach 910,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,194. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 156,750 for 5.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 906,908. This particular insider is now the holder of 421 in total.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2018, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -10.34 while generating a return on equity of -34.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NTN Buzztime Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -601.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX: NTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60.

In the same vein, NTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.07.

Technical Analysis of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX: NTN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 188.02% that was higher than 143.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.