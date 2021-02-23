QuantumScape Corporation (QS) went up 4.02% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) open the trading on February 22, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.02% to $64.76. During the day, the stock rose to $71.25 and sunk to $62.30 before settling in for the price of $62.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.12.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 25.00% institutional ownership.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$2.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.13.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

[QuantumScape Corporation, QS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.95% While, its Average True Range was 7.15.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.11% that was lower than 201.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.