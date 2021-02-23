Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.49M

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.62% at $2.16. During the day, the stock rose to $2.40 and sunk to $2.12 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLRX posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$3.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7 workers. It has generated 433,132 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -867,262. The stock had 697.26 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -238.53 and Pretax Margin of -200.23.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 0.98, making the entire transaction reach 3,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,350. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for 1.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,000 in total.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -200.23 while generating a return on equity of -69.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.45.

In the same vein, SLRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 203.41% that was higher than 146.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.