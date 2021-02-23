Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price increase of 0.17% at $6.02. During the day, the stock rose to $6.095 and sunk to $6.00 before settling in for the price of $6.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $4.11-$8.14.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -84.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $933.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.94.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5726 employees. It has generated 1,404,122 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,878. The stock had 11.98 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.15, operating margin was +23.16 and Pretax Margin of +5.35.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 16.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12, this organization’s Director sold 37,563 shares at the rate of 6.10, making the entire transaction reach 229,134 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,217. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 110,238 for 6.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 670,247. This particular insider is now the holder of 383,450 in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -84.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $273.64, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.45.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 21.41 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 35.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.45% that was lower than 32.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.39 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) established initial surge of 6.29% at $4.90, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2021. During the...
Read more
Markets

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) recent quarterly performance of 817.26% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2021, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.85% to...
Read more
Markets

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 4.58

Steve Mayer - 0
Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) open the trading on February 22, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.24% to $37.11....
Read more
Markets

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) PE Ratio stood at $19.55: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 22, 2021, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.43% to $64.45. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) last week performance was -1.42%

Steve Mayer - 0
Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) established initial surge of 0.24% at $8.36, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2021. During the...
Read more
Markets

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 20 Days SMA touch -2.02%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 22, 2021, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.55%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.