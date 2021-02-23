Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) plunge -16.33% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on February 22, 2021, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) started slowly as it slid -3.51% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.89 and sunk to $0.80 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYN posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6984, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5070.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -69.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (AMEX: SYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, SYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Synthetic Biologics Inc., SYN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 24.66 million was lower the volume of 29.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.1218.

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.45% that was lower than 167.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

