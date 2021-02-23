United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) 20 Days SMA touch 54.87%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) flaunted slowness of -17.82% at $1.66, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.04 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$2.56.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -545.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7962, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5135.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 103 employees. It has generated 46,712 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,751. The stock had 14.73 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.22, operating margin was -28.23 and Pretax Margin of -44.42.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the United States Antimony Corporation industry. United States Antimony Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 12, this organization’s Retired CFO sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 150,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Retired CFO sold 200,000 for 1.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,211. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,000 in total.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -545.30%.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.27.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [United States Antimony Corporation, UAMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 14.78 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.3083.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 287.12% that was higher than 158.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.