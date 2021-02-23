Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) established initial surge of 5.00% at $4.62, as the Stock market unbolted on February 22, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.63 and sunk to $4.43 before settling in for the price of $4.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUY posted a 52-week range of $2.23-$7.02.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $964.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $960.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.56.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.81, operating margin was +27.86 and Pretax Margin of +31.46.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Yamana Gold Inc. industry. Yamana Gold Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.32%, in contrast to 53.77% institutional ownership.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2017, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.04 while generating a return on equity of 4.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85.

In the same vein, AUY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Yamana Gold Inc., AUY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 17.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.34% that was lower than 47.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

