Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) EPS is poised to hit -0.78 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) flaunted slowness of -3.25% at $7.14, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.88 and sunk to $6.31 before settling in for the price of $7.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BPTH posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$24.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.61.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bio-Path Holdings Inc. industry. Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.83) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.50% and is forecasted to reach -2.20 in the upcoming year.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51.

In the same vein, BPTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bio-Path Holdings Inc., BPTH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 368.50% that was higher than 166.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

