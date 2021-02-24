Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.86

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) flaunted slowness of -6.39% at $6.45, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $6.53 and sunk to $5.30 before settling in for the price of $6.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$13.60.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $636.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.27.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 63 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 9,281 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -367,755. The stock had 0.96 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -120.84, operating margin was -3602.19 and Pretax Margin of -3976.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3962.55 while generating a return on equity of -147.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1060.92.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 18.88 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.65% that was lower than 134.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

One stock you can’t skip: Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) stock prices have grown nearly 1,000% in the past 12 months. Despite this, some analysts feel that the shares have...
Read more

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

JD.com Inc. (JD) last month performance of 4.80% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) established initial surge of 1.85% at $99.47, as the Stock market unbolted on February 23, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is 9.88% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2021, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) as it 5-day change was -3.10%

Shaun Noe - 0
AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) open the trading on February 23, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.49% to $49.31. During the...
Read more
Company News

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) EPS growth this year is -163.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) started the day on February 23, 2021, with a price increase of 4.28% at $64.38. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) went down -4.23% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
As on February 23, 2021, Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) started slowly as it slid -4.23% to $52.95. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Company News

Fisker Inc. (FSR) plunge -16.29% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 23, 2021, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.10% to...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.