Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recent quarterly performance of 192.79% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
As on February 23, 2021, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) started slowly as it slid -16.46% to $6.09. During the day, the stock rose to $6.29 and sunk to $5.15 before settling in for the price of $7.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTFT posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$11.29.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -60.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.68.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 222 employees. It has generated 4,283 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -60,634. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.19, operating margin was -1066.32 and Pretax Margin of -1432.73.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.91%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2011, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.12) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of -1415.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 672.09.

In the same vein, FTFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Future FinTech Group Inc., FTFT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.23 million was lower the volume of 21.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 224.87% that was lower than 270.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

