Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is 7.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) started the day on February 22, 2021, with a price increase of 2.61% at $18.47. During the day, the stock rose to $19.48 and sunk to $17.91 before settling in for the price of $18.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$58.66.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.03.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 27.70% institutional ownership.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.86) by $0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.59% that was higher than 98.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

