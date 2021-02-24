Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) volume hits 2.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on February 23, 2021, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) started slowly as it slid -6.78% to $48.23. During the day, the stock rose to $50.8881 and sunk to $43.30 before settling in for the price of $51.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNOX posted a 52-week range of $20.25-$94.81.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.84.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.49%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.64.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nano-X Imaging Ltd., NNOX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.25 million was better the volume of 1.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.40% While, its Average True Range was 8.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.52% that was lower than 123.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.