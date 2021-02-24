Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) EPS is poised to hit -0.19 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on February 23, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) started slowly as it slid -5.37% to $28.04. During the day, the stock rose to $28.86 and sunk to $25.10 before settling in for the price of $29.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$39.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $544.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.10.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 52.40% institutional ownership.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.42.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.79 million was better the volume of 8.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.50% While, its Average True Range was 3.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.36% that was lower than 95.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

