RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.34 million

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) started the day on February 23, 2021, with a price decrease of -13.65% at $4.05. During the day, the stock rose to $4.42 and sunk to $3.976 before settling in for the price of $4.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCMT posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$12.49.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.80.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3410 employees. It has generated 56,041 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,190. The stock had 3.20 Receivables turnover and 2.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.60, operating margin was +3.44 and Pretax Margin of +2.52.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. RCM Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.10%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Executive Chairman & President bought 850,000 shares at the rate of 1.20, making the entire transaction reach 1,020,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,162,526. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,907 in total.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.12 while generating a return on equity of 13.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.14.

In the same vein, RCMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 243.45% that was higher than 130.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.