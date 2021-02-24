Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.42

As on February 23, 2021, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) started slowly as it slid -2.12% to $10.61. During the day, the stock rose to $10.80 and sunk to $10.39 before settling in for the price of $10.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEVA posted a 52-week range of $6.25-$13.56.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -297.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.75.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 39717 employees. It has generated 1,442,475 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -345,488. The stock had 3.34 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.38, operating margin was +18.36 and Pretax Margin of -26.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 52.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer sold 3,926 shares at the rate of 11.12, making the entire transaction reach 43,669 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,974. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s Executive VP, Global R&D sold 2,098 for 11.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,336. This particular insider is now the holder of 103,294 in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -23.95 while generating a return on equity of -34.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -297.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.22.

In the same vein, TEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.34 million was lower the volume of 10.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.17% that was lower than 44.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.