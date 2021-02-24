The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Moves -0.18% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on February 23, 2021, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) started slowly as it slid -0.18% to $50.54. During the day, the stock rose to $51.51 and sunk to $50.42 before settling in for the price of $50.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $36.27-$59.80.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.26 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $220.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.16.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 86200 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.31, operating margin was +28.43 and Pretax Margin of +29.53.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Coca-Cola Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 68.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 42,044 shares at the rate of 50.62, making the entire transaction reach 2,128,267 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 124,127. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 2,102 for 54.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 114,055. This particular insider is now the holder of 180,279 in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.47 while generating a return on equity of 40.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.30, and its Beta score is 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 122.46.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Coca-Cola Company, KO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.42 million was lower the volume of 20.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.09% that was lower than 21.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.