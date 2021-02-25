A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) as it 5-day change was -6.91%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) started the day on February 24, 2021, with a price increase of 2.69% at $2.29. During the day, the stock rose to $2.30 and sunk to $2.24 before settling in for the price of $2.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIG posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$3.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 5.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 117.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.21.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5329 workers. It has generated 4,537,224 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 518,823. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.25, operating margin was +15.61 and Pretax Margin of +17.11.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 22.90% institutional ownership.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.43 while generating a return on equity of 20.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 117.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.31, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.89.

In the same vein, CIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.12% that was lower than 43.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

